Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.23% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.38.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$84.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.06. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$29.00 and a 1-year high of C$104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

