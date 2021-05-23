Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

TSE IVN opened at C$8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 42.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 956.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.11. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.78 and a 12-month high of C$9.74.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

