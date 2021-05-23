Canaccord Genuity Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$14.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.85.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.19 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$5.08 and a 52 week high of C$13.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.37.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

