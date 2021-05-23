Head to Head Analysis: United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Canaan and United Microelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A United Microelectronics 0 1 4 0 2.80

United Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 37.01%. Given United Microelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Microelectronics is more favorable than Canaan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics 20.65% 16.53% 9.99%

Volatility and Risk

Canaan has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canaan and United Microelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million 18.37 N/A N/A N/A United Microelectronics $6.21 billion 3.18 $814.13 million $0.42 20.07

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats Canaan on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. United Microelectronics Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

