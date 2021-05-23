Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) versus Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Financial Analysis

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Power Integrations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.58 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -12.49 Power Integrations $488.32 million 9.72 $71.18 million $1.22 64.12

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -17.16% -39.14% -21.31% Power Integrations 17.21% 12.28% 11.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Everspin Technologies and Power Integrations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Power Integrations 0 2 4 0 2.67

Power Integrations has a consensus target price of $84.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Everspin Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, medical, automotive, aerospace, and transportation markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through sales personnel, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.