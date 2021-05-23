Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Financial Review

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -8.53% 3.61% 3.33% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grid Dynamics and Amesite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Amesite has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. Given Amesite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amesite is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Amesite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 7.70 -$12.60 million $0.14 113.00 Amesite $60,000.00 755.95 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

Amesite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Amesite on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

