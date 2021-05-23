Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.48.

IPL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

IPL stock opened at C$17.81 on Friday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

