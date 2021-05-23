Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

SCGLY opened at $6.17 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.