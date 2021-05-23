BMO Capital Markets Raises Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$7.75

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SVM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

TSE SVM opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.64. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.17.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.18, for a total transaction of C$286,268.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,588,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,704,810.80. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$579,700.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

