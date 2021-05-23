Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$38.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOU. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.59.

TSE TOU opened at C$28.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.71. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$11.40 and a 12 month high of C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,832,592.79. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

