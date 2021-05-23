Tourmaline Oil’s (TOU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TOU. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.59.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$28.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.71. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$29.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.5655459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.