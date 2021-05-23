Scotiabank Boosts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$130.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.94. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$77.32 and a 52 week high of C$110.81. The company has a market cap of C$11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.49.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

