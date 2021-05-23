Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to “Buy”

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $48.86 on Friday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Impinj by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.