JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €25.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.69 ($25.52).

DTE opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.45 and a 200-day moving average of €15.49. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

