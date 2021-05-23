Nord/LB Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

FRA:WAF opened at €141.50 ($166.47) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €140.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €131.58. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

