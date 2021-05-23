Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 4783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

Specifically, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,134 shares of company stock worth $71,480 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

