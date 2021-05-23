JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 7,763

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,305.86 ($95.45).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,280 ($82.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,267.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,864.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

