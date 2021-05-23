National Bank Financial Boosts First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$21.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver to a hold rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$21.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.51. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.39 and a 12 month high of C$30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 66.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.7407088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at C$305,300. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.58, for a total transaction of C$205,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$514,500. Insiders sold a total of 228,833 shares of company stock worth $4,930,002 in the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

