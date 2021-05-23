Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The stock has a market cap of C$7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$721.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$715.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.