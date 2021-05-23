Critical Comparison: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) versus Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.47% 17.38% 5.11% BRT Apartments -66.47% -10.33% -5.07%

89.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Equity LifeStyle Properties and BRT Apartments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 2 5 0 2.71 BRT Apartments 0 2 2 0 2.50

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $70.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.34%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.44%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and BRT Apartments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.09 billion 11.77 $228.28 million $2.17 32.46 BRT Apartments $28.10 million 11.50 -$19.86 million $1.12 16.41

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments. BRT Apartments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats BRT Apartments on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

