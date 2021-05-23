Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$37.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.14.

TSE:FM opened at C$27.34 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$35.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$18.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 650.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,509,275 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

