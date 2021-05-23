Contrasting Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Fang (NYSE:SFUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 8X8 and Fang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 4.89 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -19.92 Fang $216.15 million 0.48 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Fang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fang has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and Fang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 7 0 2.43 Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $32.31, suggesting a potential upside of 36.32%. Given 8X8’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Fang.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Fang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -31.10% -73.97% -18.35% Fang -3.09% -1.13% -0.37%

Summary

Fang beats 8X8 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

