Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $12.41

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $12.02. Suzano shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 4,811 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.
Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.
