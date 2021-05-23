Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $12.41

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $12.02. Suzano shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 4,811 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Suzano by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Suzano by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suzano by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Suzano by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

