Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Down to $40.54

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.54, but opened at $38.31. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $38.04, with a volume of 1,381 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,498 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $8,403,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

