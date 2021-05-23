Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.18. Qudian shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 11,400 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $523.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

