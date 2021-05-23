Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITP. CIBC upped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.67.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITP opened at C$30.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$11.02 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.22.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.