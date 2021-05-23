Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 11,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 379,344 shares.The stock last traded at $16.02 and had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $717.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 11.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

