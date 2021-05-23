BMO Capital Markets Boosts High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of TSE HLF opened at C$13.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.20. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$14.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.62.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$258.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$266.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.