Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Gap Down to $16.68

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $16.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 4,584 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

