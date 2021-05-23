Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

ALLO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

