Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock.

RGL stock opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.18) on Wednesday. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.84 ($1.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

