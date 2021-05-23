Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.63.

CG stock opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 8.91%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

