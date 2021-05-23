ATB Capital Cuts Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Price Target to C$5.50

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TSE CRDL opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.32. The company has a market cap of C$136.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.