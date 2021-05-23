Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$36.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$20.06 and a one year high of C$36.89.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5001324 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

