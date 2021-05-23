Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.94 million and a P/E ratio of 21.52. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

