Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $22.62

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $24.80. Tuya shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 14,138 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $444,000.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

