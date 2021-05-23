SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $20.95

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $26.57. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 3,207 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

