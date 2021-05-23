Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

TAST has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $296.64 million, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

