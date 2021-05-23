Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Sono-Tek has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 million, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

