SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Shares of SKM opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.