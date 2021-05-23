Zacks Investment Research Lowers Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $216.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. Equities analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

