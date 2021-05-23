Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) vs. DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Head-To-Head Review

Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cereplast alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cereplast and DuPont de Nemours, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cereplast 0 0 0 0 N/A DuPont de Nemours 0 11 7 0 2.39

DuPont de Nemours has a consensus target price of $81.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.82%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DuPont de Nemours is more favorable than Cereplast.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cereplast and DuPont de Nemours’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cereplast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DuPont de Nemours $20.40 billion 2.19 -$2.95 billion $3.36 25.04

Cereplast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DuPont de Nemours.

Volatility & Risk

Cereplast has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cereplast and DuPont de Nemours’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cereplast N/A N/A N/A DuPont de Nemours 15.97% 6.76% 3.74%

Summary

DuPont de Nemours beats Cereplast on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cereplast

Cereplast, Inc. does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Cereplast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cereplast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.