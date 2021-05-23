Critical Survey: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Malvern Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.63%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 3.07 $3.60 million $0.84 22.50 Carver Bancorp $25.37 million 1.00 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 18.34% 5.68% 0.68% Carver Bancorp -18.37% -30.05% -0.73%

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of January 20, 2021, it owned and maintained its headquarters and nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, and Palm Beach Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, seven branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

