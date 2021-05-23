Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.48 Million

Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to announce sales of $200.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.10 million to $200.70 million. BOX reported sales of $183.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $843.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.10 million to $845.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $926.44 million, with estimates ranging from $905.02 million to $947.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after buying an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BOX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,705,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,038,000 after purchasing an additional 314,436 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in BOX by 8.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BOX by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after buying an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $26.47.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

