Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

