Brokers Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.05 billion.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.73.

PKI opened at C$39.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.01 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.71.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

