Brokers Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the retailer will earn $11.20 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $380.72 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

