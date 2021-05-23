Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFFBF opened at $3.92 on Friday. Biffa has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

