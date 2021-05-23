Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NAVB stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Insiders bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $95,155 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.