Zacks Investment Research Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Sell

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. "

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

